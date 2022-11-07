Read full article on original website
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
A deadly tornado that moved through East Texas and southeastern Oklahoma has now been upgraded.
One of the nine tornadoes confirmed in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma last week has now been upgraded to an EF-4 with winds of 170 miles-an-hour and a track of nearly 60 miles from near Clarksville in Red River County
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded last week's tornado that hit Idabel to an EF-4. The tornado that hit the city in southeastern Oklahoma on Friday was initially rated an EF-3. The McCurtain County emergency manager confirmed that one person was killed. National Weather Service officials...
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
IDABEL, Okla. — The storm clean-up continues in Idabel after a tornado Friday night. State officials said lots of families lost their homes but it could have been much worse. "People are still kind of, just numb from what happened because their livelihood is gone," said Rep. Eddy Dempsey,...
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Voters in McCurtain County should be aware there’s a new polling location. The Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency after several tornadoes ripped through the southeastern portion of the state on Friday, Nov. 4. Now, the new polling location is at Calvary...
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
At least one person has died and several people were injured in the storms that hit parts of Oklahoma Friday, according to authorities. McCurtain County officials confirmed that a 90-year-old man died and seven individuals have minor injuries after tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast region of the state.
--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
