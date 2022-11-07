ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, OK
KOCO

National Weather Service upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded last week's tornado that hit Idabel to an EF-4. The tornado that hit the city in southeastern Oklahoma on Friday was initially rated an EF-3. The McCurtain County emergency manager confirmed that one person was killed. National Weather Service officials...
IDABEL, OK
kosu.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
IDABEL, OK
KOCO

Storm clean-up continues in Idabel after recent tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The storm clean-up continues in Idabel after a tornado Friday night. State officials said lots of families lost their homes but it could have been much worse. "People are still kind of, just numb from what happened because their livelihood is gone," said Rep. Eddy Dempsey,...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
ktoy1047.com

news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

