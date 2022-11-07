ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments

KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: Ryan Walters wins race for state superintendent

KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated have called the race for Oklahoma state superintendent for Education Secretary Ryan Walters. The Republican beat out Democratic challenger Jena Nelson. Walters earned the Republican nomination after beating April Grace in the primary runoff earlier this summer. The race between Walters and Nelson was a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Incumbent Kevin Stitt to serve another term as Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Incumbent Kevin Stitt will serve another term as Oklahoma governor following his double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. The results come after a tightly run race by both candidates. Stitt took the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd at the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE

