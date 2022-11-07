Read full article on original website
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
Oklahoma voter turnout for midterm dropped compared to 2018 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans made their voices heard Tuesday by giving Republicans in the state a decisive victory in the majority of races. From governor to state superintendent and those who will represent the state in Washington D.C., it was a good night for the Oklahoma GOP. But how...
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
Oklahoma Election Results: Frank Lucas wins race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District for incumbent Frank Lucas. The longtime Oklahoma Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jeremiah Ross. Lucas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 to finish Glenn English's term in Oklahoma's Sixth Congressional District. Oklahoma lost the...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Swope in for the win: Rep.-elect (D) Swope, Councilor (D) Decter Wright, Rep. Provenzano
TULSA, Okla. — Nov. 9 was a huge night for Amanda Swope. The Democrat and Tulsa native was elected Tuesday night to represent District 71. Swope drew in about 60 percent of the vote. “I will say that I did not expect to maybe win by the percentage that...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent Kevin Stitt wins re-election bid for governor
The Associated Press has called Oklahoma's gubernatorial race for incumbent Kevin Stitt. The Republican governor beat out Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, who had been serving as Oklahoma's state superintendent of public instruction. Note: If you don’t see results below, click here. Oklahomans first elected Stitt into office in 2018,...
Stitt, Hofmeister hope for an outcome in their favor on election night
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his opponent Joy Hofmeister are hoping for an outcome in their favor on election night. The election is expected to be tight in many races, including for governor. Incumbent Stitt is vying for his second term in office after being elected...
Oklahoma Election Results: Ryan Walters wins race for state superintendent
KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated have called the race for Oklahoma state superintendent for Education Secretary Ryan Walters. The Republican beat out Democratic challenger Jena Nelson. Walters earned the Republican nomination after beating April Grace in the primary runoff earlier this summer. The race between Walters and Nelson was a...
Oklahoma election results
OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Oklahoma took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view Oklahoma’s results below
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Incumbent Kevin Stitt to serve another term as Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Incumbent Kevin Stitt will serve another term as Oklahoma governor following his double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. The results come after a tightly run race by both candidates. Stitt took the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd at the Oklahoma...
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
