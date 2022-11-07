ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

purplePTSD.com

Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All

With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Cardinals Claim Another Former Viking

A couple weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch onto their practice squad. Apparently, Arizona likes these former Vikings players because the Cardinals claimed another former Viking this week, OL Wyatt Davis. If you’ll recall, Davis was supposed to be the long-term solution to the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
CHICAGO, IL

