Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All
With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Parkins would probably fire Bears coach Matt Eberflus if that's what it took to keep play-caller Luke Getsy
While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.
Aaron Rodgers' message after latest loss: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Despite struggling this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching
It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as...
Cardinals Claim Another Former Viking
A couple weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch onto their practice squad. Apparently, Arizona likes these former Vikings players because the Cardinals claimed another former Viking this week, OL Wyatt Davis. If you’ll recall, Davis was supposed to be the long-term solution to the Vikings...
Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges
Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
