BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
CBS Sports
France World Cup squad: Who support Kylian Mbappe in midfield with no Paul Pogba or NGolo Kante in the squad??
Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps believes that he has concocted the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so the midfield picks itself to a degree, while Raphael Varane survived a significant injury scare to be included and Mike Maignan has yet to prove his fitness.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Varane, Kimpembe and Giroud named in France World Cup squad
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps picked central defenders Raphael Varane and Prensel Kimpembe, but left out standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan in a World Cup squad announced Wednesday amid injury concerns. Deschamps announced his 25-man squad on national television. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22,...
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
BBC
Mark Ellis: Torquay United want to extend Barrow defender's loan
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he would like to extend the loan of experienced defender Mark Ellis. The 34-year-old returned on an initial month-long deal from Barrow, having previously played at Plainmoor from 2007 to 2012. With Ellis in defence the Gulls are unbeaten in their past three games,...
BBC
Scotland: Steve Clarke faces dilemmas before naming squad for Turkey friendly
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke begins his preparations for a new campaign with some fresh twists added to familiar problems. The Scots travel to Diyarbakir to face Turkey on 16 November in what is their only warm-up friendly before plunging into a tough Euro 2024 qualifying group involving Spain, Norway, Cyprus and Georgia.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Liverpool v Derby County: Rams hope Carabao Cup tie 'sign of things to come'
Playing Liverpool under the lights of Anfield will "be a reminder" to all at Derby County of where they want the club to be, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The Rams were still in administration and had just been relegated to League One when Liverpool faced Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final.
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
BBC
Jack Nowell: England must learn lessons 'quickly' before Six Nations and World Cup
England must stop repeating the same mistakes or risk failing at next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, vice-captain Jack Nowell has warned. Eddie Jones' side lost 30-29 to Argentina last Sunday, a sixth defeat in ten matches this year. Nowell, 29, says England need to be learning their...
FOX Sports
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
