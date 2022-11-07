Read full article on original website
Getting use out of gift cards
Living Well: Creative Ways to Use Pumpkin
Veteran's Day parade returns to Indianapolis to celebrate Hoosiers
Indianapolis Recorder
Black-owned botanical shop adding green to the community
Whether you’re looking to spruce up your living space or participate in a little self-care, Victoria Beaty believes tending to a house plant is the way to go. Beaty is the owner and founder of The Botanical Bar, a Black- and woman-owned plant store in Indianapolis near the Bottleworks District. After operating as a pop-up shop for two years, Beaty said her brick-and-mortar store, which opened at 1103 N. College Ave. back in June, has blossomed into something beautiful for not only herself but the community.
Recession remains possible in 2023, IU economists say
$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers. Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report on Tuesday evening after flying into […]
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
1997: Circuit City plugs into Indianapolis
Circuit City, the nation's largest electronics chain, opened its first store in the Hoosier state on November 12, 1997.
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too
INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
Tracking temperature tumble into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
One more warm day before big changes arrive
One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Oliver’s Woods time-lapse project
Oliver’s Woods is a nature preserve on the north side of Indianapolis featuring 16 acres of woods, a mile of White River frontage, and much more. Now, you can take part in a cool citizen science project that will show changes to the preserve over time. White River steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust, Grace Van Kan, joined Angela to explain the project. For information about Oliver’s Woods, click here. For details on the Central Indiana Land Trust, click here.
