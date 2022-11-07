ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Getting use out of gift cards

How to get the most use out of gift cards this holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Living Well: Creative Ways to Use Pumpkin

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 10, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Veteran's Day parade returns to Indianapolis to celebrate Hoosiers

Veteran's Day parade returns to Indianapolis to celebrate Hoosiers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Black-owned botanical shop adding green to the community

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your living space or participate in a little self-care, Victoria Beaty believes tending to a house plant is the way to go. Beaty is the owner and founder of The Botanical Bar, a Black- and woman-owned plant store in Indianapolis near the Bottleworks District. After operating as a pop-up shop for two years, Beaty said her brick-and-mortar store, which opened at 1103 N. College Ave. back in June, has blossomed into something beautiful for not only herself but the community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Recession remains possible in 2023, IU economists say

Economists at Indiana University believe we could see a recession next year, but the economy's future isn't entirely clear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too

INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Tracking temperature tumble into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

One more warm day before big changes arrive

One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Oliver’s Woods time-lapse project

Oliver’s Woods is a nature preserve on the north side of Indianapolis featuring 16 acres of woods, a mile of White River frontage, and much more. Now, you can take part in a cool citizen science project that will show changes to the preserve over time. White River steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust, Grace Van Kan, joined Angela to explain the project. For information about Oliver’s Woods, click here. For details on the Central Indiana Land Trust, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

