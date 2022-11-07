Read full article on original website
Report: Scott Boras says Braves have a clear “pecking order among shortstops”
The quiet period for MLB free agency ends tomorrow as we start seeing free agents ink deals with other teams. For the Braves, all eyes will be on the shortstop market. The team has stated they would love to bring back Dansby Swanson; however, they could also have their eyes on some bigger prizes.
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Red Sox Reportedly Could Make Major Splash To Upgrade Subpar Catcher Depth
The Boston Red Sox certainly sound like they're going to be busy this off-season. The future of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers has grabbed most of the headlines, but after finishing an American League East worst 78-84, there's way more for the Red Sox to worry about. One area that...
The Astros Are Retaining Key Leadership In 2023
The Houston Astros have some time to savor their World Series championship. But that doesn’t mean that they’re wasting any time waiting to make improvements for 2023. Yesterday, Houston took their first step in keeping their championship model intact. Both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click...
Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto could receive contract extension
Some of the latest free agency buzz surrounding the New York Mets is their reported interest in recent seven-year Met, Michael Conforto. Of course, this comes roughly a year-and-a-half after Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, advised him to turn down a mega $100 million dollar-plus contract extension with the Mets.
There are 'rumblings' that All-Star SS Trea Turner wants to join Phillies?
All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is one of the top free agents available this offseason and is likely at the top of several teams' wish lists as the market opens. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Turner may have his eyes on joining the defending National League champions. On Wednesday, appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Stark said there are "rumblings" that Turner wants to join the Philadelphia Phillies.
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly
This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
MLB Insider Reveals Intriguing Angels Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Angels may be a team worth keeping an eye on this offseason. After another lost season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team and whether or not 2023 will be Shohei Ohtani‘s last season in an Angels uniform. While general manager Perry Minasian...
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for cash considerations. Fermin, 23, batted .215 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A Columbus in 2022. He finished with 42 walks and 46 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native...
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad. He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract...
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Cardinals GM Wants To Maintain 1 Important Standard
With Yadier Molina gone, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the market for a catcher. 2023 will mark the first season since 2004 that the Cards have begun without Molina behind the plate on Opening Day. And thus begins the teams search for a new backstop. While Andrew Knizner...
Yankees could save $21 million from offloading Josh Donaldson, but Brian Cashman has other plans
Third base was an interesting position for the New York Yankees during the 2022 season. Manned by Josh Donaldson, acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees felt optimistic about his production heading into the season but exited with much more left to be desired. At 36...
Cardinals Fan Has A Clear Message About An Offseason Goal
The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be a team that is prepared to have a busy offseason. The team won 93 games during the regular season and captured their first NL Central title since 2019. However, this does not mean that there aren’t holes to fill. The departures of...
