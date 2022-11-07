ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

TMGSports

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame.  That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football has three games remaining in what has been a special regular season so far. The 9-0 Maize and Blue will take on Nebraska at The Big House this weekend. Here are five burning questions for this week, discussing the health of Michigan's team, playoff chances, rooting guide and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI

