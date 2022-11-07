Read full article on original website
Fresno State men’s basketball tips off season with a win
Fresno State men’s basketball started off its season with a 69-56 win over Fresno Pacific University (FPU) in the season opener on Monday night at Save Mart Center. Bulldog transfer Isaih Moore continued to make his name as a Bulldog, leading the team with a recorded double-double. The Sunbirds...
Athletics donations tops Day of Giving leaderboard
Day of Giving (DOG) returned to Fresno State for its sixth annual fundraiser, raising over $459,632 for various university groups. The 24-hour fundraiser invites donors throughout the United States to contribute money in support of one of the university’s eight schools and colleges, Fresno State Athletics or a campus division or program.
Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus
Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
Alumnus Miguel Gastelum directs ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ Fools Collaborative’s theatrical return
Fresno State alumnus Miguel Gastelum has been the Department of Theatre and Dance’s communication specialist and box office manager for six years. But on Friday, Nov. 11, he’ll be stepping back into the role he’s had for even longer. Gastelum will direct “Every Brilliant Thing,” an interactive...
