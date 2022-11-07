Arkansas Basketball: Twitter pre-game reactions for Razorbacks season opener
As we approach the end of the Razorbacks’ season on the football field, fans in Fayetteville have something else to get excited about.
The Hogs on the court.
Arkansas comes into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls, with some experts predicting they will make it to the final four.
Eric Musselman brings in one of the best recruiting classes, highlighted by Nick Smith Jr., combined with some solid transfers. Smith will have to wait to make his debut, however. It was announced Monday afternoon he was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a knee injury .
Now that it is time for the real season, let’s see how fans prepare for the Razorbacks season on the hardwood.
Arkansas and Texas in the Final Four?
They weren't wrong
Fans are ready
Eric Musselman for Coach of the Year
They're still killing Sam Pittman
College basketball's opening night is a bit of a mess
Not what a curse is, but we get it
This is the year it changes
Too many college fans hate the NBA
