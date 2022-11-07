ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Basketball: Twitter pre-game reactions for Razorbacks season opener

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbnTu_0j2CrSGi00

As we approach the end of the Razorbacks’ season on the football field, fans in Fayetteville have something else to get excited about.

The Hogs on the court.

Arkansas comes into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls, with some experts predicting they will make it to the final four.

Eric Musselman brings in one of the best recruiting classes, highlighted by Nick Smith Jr., combined with some solid transfers. Smith will have to wait to make his debut, however. It was announced Monday afternoon he was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a knee injury .

Now that it is time for the real season, let’s see how fans prepare for the Razorbacks season on the hardwood.

Arkansas and Texas in the Final Four?

https://twitter.com/NathanKHSO/status/1589738170924482560

They weren't wrong

https://twitter.com/anonhog/status/1589725339697418240

Fans are ready

https://twitter.com/ClutchSportsArk/status/1589633833305247745

Eric Musselman for Coach of the Year

https://twitter.com/davidcampMIZ/status/1589524994387607552

They're still killing Sam Pittman

https://twitter.com/DylanDavis22002/status/1589042465742655489

College basketball's opening night is a bit of a mess

https://twitter.com/DubDeuces85/status/1589737153055326208

Not what a curse is, but we get it

https://twitter.com/ALLIAFNOSYARG/status/1589732293840470016

This is the year it changes

https://twitter.com/iSportsArkansas/status/1589733304080928768

Too many college fans hate the NBA

https://twitter.com/jyeag4/status/1589734572023250944

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney

Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
FORT SMITH, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy