ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Should L.A. Trade Anthony Davis?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFYNN_0j2CrAcs00

Here's a better question: would it make this team much worse if they didn't?

During today's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast , The Ringer's Simmons and Kevin O'Connor discussed your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight Season From Hell.

Simmons reported that some chatter had insinuated that oft-injured 6'10" star big man Anthony Davis could be had in a trade. Frankly, given his escalating injury issues, one wonders what exactly the appetite for Davis is at this point.

"There’s some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available. That is a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, or what they can get for [Russell] Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense for the Lakers. You’ve got Davis here, who hasn’t looked the same in a couple of years. Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that’s the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans-level Davis. This year he’s on the books for $37.9 [million], next year $40.6 [million], player option in 2025, $43.2 [million]. I don’t know what the endgame for this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don’t think whatever they have, is not really fixable to make them a playoff team.”

This all starts with L.A.'s absolutely reckless decision to trade three good role players (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell), plus a future first-round pick, in exchange for a very washed-up Russell Westbrook. It does appear that LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed Pelinka and co. to make the deal that has completely capsized their franchise, perhaps thinking they could create a Miami Heat-esque Big Three so great that they could thrive no matter who else was on the roster.

For someone who can read the floor so well and seems to have a photographic memory of every play in every game he's ever suited up for, it's a bit shocking that James so badly misjudged his on-court fit with Westbrook. Both players are at their best with the ball in their hands, but given that James is better than Westbrook, it makes the 6'3" veteran point guard something of a market inefficiency on the floor when the two are out there in tandem. Westbrook also is traditionally not much of a shooter. He has thrived since being moved to the bench, though paying one player $47.1 million to be a team's sixth man isn't exactly the best way to use your available cap room.

Just because James and Davis may have pushed for the Westbrook deal, that doesn't exactly absolve Pelinka and team governor Jeanie Buss of blame, when they certainly could have instead moved forward with the team's rumored deal for sharpshooter Buddy Hield -- or, better yet, re-signed Alex Caruso, kept Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and preserve most of the roster with which the club won the 2020 NBA title.

The question is -- how good are James and Davis now, and how good will they be in the future? Should Los Angeles sacrifice future draft capital in moving on from Westbrook, and look to build around James and Davis? Or are they no longer good enough to be the top two players on a title team? Right now, they're looking like the top two players on a 30-win club for the second straight season.

Would a trade of Westbrook for role-playing depth improve that much? To an extent, yes. But if James and Davis are going to be this unidimensional (James on offense and Davis on defense), that may not elevate this club beyond being a play-in tournament level club (i.e. finishing as a 7-10 seed in the West).

So where do Simmons and O'Connor propose Los Angeles move Davis?

A trade to the Golden State Warriors (are also reeling right now with a 3-7 record), which Simmons has previously suggested , is mentioned again. Deals that would send Davis to the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets are also considered.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy