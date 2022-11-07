Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor
Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales
As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state
Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Rep. Sheila Klinker on track to be longest-serving Indiana state representative after victory
Sheila Klinker is expected to beat her childhood friend turned friendly rival, James Hass, for state House District 27. While the winner in the race hasn’t been declared as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Klinker leads in the district by 30 points with 51% of the vote reporting, the New York Times reported.
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case
A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home. The case questions whether people should be able to sue states for violations at state-run facilities.
2022 Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, Indiana overview
Control of the Senate and House is still in question as several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona could still determine which party controls the chambers. The following maps were provided by ABC News. Check out the maps below for...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
Chris Campbell wins reelection as state representative
Chris Campbell was reelected as state representative of House District 26 after receiving 66% of the votes reported. 67% of the total votes have been reported as of 1:05 a.m. according to New York Times reporting,. Campbell was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives during the midterms in...
