Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Indiana farmland values continue to rise

The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor

Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction

Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state

Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
