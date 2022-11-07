ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener over Alabama A&M, 98-51

By Joe Schatz
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzHvz_0j2CpooE00

The Crimson Tide used a great night from Brittany Davis to take down the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama used a stellar shooting night to get past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 98-51 to start their season 1-0.

Brittany Davis lead the Tide with 26 points, shooting 7-10 from three, and 8-11 from the field. As a team, Alabama shot 52% from behind the arc, and 53% from the field.

The defense held Alabama A&M to just 25% from the field and 16% from three, as the pressure from the Tide forced 14 turnovers, with 10 steals. Jada Rice lead the team in blocks with three, and there were seven total as a team for the Tide.

Alabama had 18 assists tonight, with Loyal McQueen leading the way with six.

How it Happened:

(most recent update at the top)

Fourth Quarter:

  • Final: 98-51 Alabama. Fans wanted 100 but I'm sure they'll settle
  • Timeout on the floor: Alabama up 94-45 with 2:22 left
  • 91-44 Alabama with 3:17 left
  • Alabama shooting 54% from three tonight, they lead 85-42 with 5:45 left
  • Alabama up 80-42 with 7:16 left

Third Quarter:

  • At the end of the Third: 73-40 Alabama. Brittany Davis has 26 points, including seven three's, to led the Tide
  • Just over three minutes left in the quarter, Alabama on top 65-38.
  • Brittany Davis with 23 for Alabama as the Tide lead 61-33
  • Megan Abrams starts the scoring off for Alabama, 52-24 Tide.

Second Quarter:

  • Halftime: 50-24 Alabama. Brittany Davis with 18 points as she is shooting 5/7 from three.
  • 42-22 Alabama with just under two minutes left
  • 37-16 Alabama with 4:21 left in the half. Both teams struggling with offense in the quarter
  • 32-12 Alabama with eight minutes left in the quarter

First Quarter:

  • At the end of the first quarter: 29-8 Alabama. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with nine points.
  • 19-5 Alabama with 3:19 left in the quarter. Brittany Davis is up to 9 points. The Bulldogs shooting just eight percent from the field
  • 11-0 Alabama with five and a half minutes left. Brittany Davis with 6 early points
  • 3-0 Alabama. First points for Megan Abrams as she gets the and-one to fall

Pregame:

  • Alabama's Starting Five:
    • Meghan Abrams
    • Jamya Mingo-Young
    • Hannah Barber
    • Brittany Davis
    • Jada Rice
  • Alabama has come onto the floor for warmups.
  • 25 minutes until the game, Alabama still in the locker room.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy