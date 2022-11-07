Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener over Alabama A&M, 98-51

The Crimson Tide used a great night from Brittany Davis to take down the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama used a stellar shooting night to get past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 98-51 to start their season 1-0.

Brittany Davis lead the Tide with 26 points, shooting 7-10 from three, and 8-11 from the field. As a team, Alabama shot 52% from behind the arc, and 53% from the field.

The defense held Alabama A&M to just 25% from the field and 16% from three, as the pressure from the Tide forced 14 turnovers, with 10 steals. Jada Rice lead the team in blocks with three, and there were seven total as a team for the Tide.

Alabama had 18 assists tonight, with Loyal McQueen leading the way with six.

How it Happened:

(most recent update at the top)

Fourth Quarter:

Final: 98-51 Alabama. Fans wanted 100 but I'm sure they'll settle

Timeout on the floor: Alabama up 94-45 with 2:22 left

91-44 Alabama with 3:17 left

Alabama shooting 54% from three tonight, they lead 85-42 with 5:45 left

Alabama up 80-42 with 7:16 left

Third Quarter:

At the end of the Third: 73-40 Alabama. Brittany Davis has 26 points, including seven three's, to led the Tide

Just over three minutes left in the quarter, Alabama on top 65-38.

Brittany Davis with 23 for Alabama as the Tide lead 61-33

Megan Abrams starts the scoring off for Alabama, 52-24 Tide.

Second Quarter:

Halftime: 50-24 Alabama. Brittany Davis with 18 points as she is shooting 5/7 from three.

42-22 Alabama with just under two minutes left

37-16 Alabama with 4:21 left in the half. Both teams struggling with offense in the quarter

32-12 Alabama with eight minutes left in the quarter

First Quarter:

At the end of the first quarter: 29-8 Alabama. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with nine points.

19-5 Alabama with 3:19 left in the quarter. Brittany Davis is up to 9 points. The Bulldogs shooting just eight percent from the field

11-0 Alabama with five and a half minutes left. Brittany Davis with 6 early points

3-0 Alabama. First points for Megan Abrams as she gets the and-one to fall

Pregame:

Alabama's Starting Five:

Meghan Abrams



Jamya Mingo-Young



Hannah Barber



Brittany Davis



Jada Rice

Alabama has come onto the floor for warmups.