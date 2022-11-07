ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Times

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
FLORIDA STATE
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Daily Mail

Floridians line up in torrential rain to stock up on food as powerful subtropical storm Nicole strengthens along the east coast - rainfall and damaging winds could soon strengthen into Category 1 hurricane

Floridians were seen braving torrential rain to stock up on food and groceries ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's expected landfall Wednesday, taking precautions for the potential hurricane - with Hurricane Ian still fresh in their minds. Residents of Southeast Florida flocked to stores all across the coast as officials issued...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Watch the wild moment biblical Melbourne weather almost knocks TV reporter off her feet as hail and storms smash the race: 'This is the worst'

A reporter has almost lost her umbrella and been knocked off her feet as Melbourne's notorious wild weather wreaks chaos on the race that stops the nation. ABC reporter Steph Ferrier crossed back to the studio just before 1pm on Tuesday, hoping to give a thorough report on what was going on at Flemington Racetrack - but the weather had other ideas.
Gizmodo

Florida Braces for Possible Hurricane as Tropical Storm Nicole Strengthens

Parts of Florida’s East Coast and multiple islands in the Bahamas are under a hurricane warning. Tropical Storm Nicole is about 310 miles away from the northwestern Bahamas and 420 miles away from West Palm Beach, and is expected to grow stronger, into a category 1 hurricane, as it moves westward, according to a Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Nalgae Brought Heavy Rains to Philippines, Causing Flooding and Evacuations

Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
natureworldnews.com

Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
TEXAS STATE
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
FLORIDA STATE

