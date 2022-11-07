Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
Nicole continues to intensify as it heads west southwest. Passing over the Bahamas and then the Florida Coast.
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Thundershowers arrive this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Highs in the mid-60s. Winds from the SE at 5 to 10 mph will be increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts are possible. The chance of rain is 100%.
Floridians were seen braving torrential rain to stock up on food and groceries ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's expected landfall Wednesday, taking precautions for the potential hurricane - with Hurricane Ian still fresh in their minds. Residents of Southeast Florida flocked to stores all across the coast as officials issued...
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Hurricane Nicole is currently hovering towards Florida, United States, after making landfall in the Bahamas earlier on Wednesday, November 9, bringing powerful storm surge to the Sunshine State. Former Tropical Storm Nicole intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the same day and is set to make landfall in Eastern...
Three yellow weather warnings are in effect today, with rain and wind expected to continue as Storm Claudio batters parts of the United Kingdom. The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain to the country on Tuesday, and the Met Office predicts more of the same. A yellow rain...
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
A beneficial rainfall would occur in portions of the South-central U.S and from Texas to Alabama. The rain would help drench areas experiencing drought, while some residents would feel a temperature cool down. However, the report said that the storm could unleash heavy rains, which could benefit many states, but...
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
A reporter has almost lost her umbrella and been knocked off her feet as Melbourne's notorious wild weather wreaks chaos on the race that stops the nation. ABC reporter Steph Ferrier crossed back to the studio just before 1pm on Tuesday, hoping to give a thorough report on what was going on at Flemington Racetrack - but the weather had other ideas.
Parts of Florida’s East Coast and multiple islands in the Bahamas are under a hurricane warning. Tropical Storm Nicole is about 310 miles away from the northwestern Bahamas and 420 miles away from West Palm Beach, and is expected to grow stronger, into a category 1 hurricane, as it moves westward, according to a Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
Nicole's remnants will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area Friday. Temperatures plummet behind a cold front Saturday night...
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
