GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Garden City as she tried to retrieve an item from the road that had fallen from her vehicle. According to the Garden City Police Department, emergency crews were called out to Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road at a little after 7 p.m. where the pedestrian was struck. Medical personnel and officers tried to help the woman but she died at the scene. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team assisted police with the ongoing investigation. At this time the police determined the woman had lost something from the back of her pickup and had stopped to retrieve it from the roadway and was hit by a vehicle which was then rear-ended by another vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

GARDEN CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO