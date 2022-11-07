Read full article on original website
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Even after strong performances in crucial races across Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Democrats may also be on the verge of taking control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. New House maps, as the result of redistricting earlier this year, were expected to slightly favor Democrats. That being...
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his…
