Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Shows to Watch Right Now

Now that the World Series is over and pro football plays mostly on Sunday, you’ll need to fill up your viewing hours – especially since you’ll be spending more hours indoors as the temperatures chill. Of course, you can watch endless hours of HGTV or the Food Network. But how about some classic TV shows […]
Deadline

Sebastian Maniscalco Lines Up Latest Netflix Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Maniscalco has gone full 60’s Rat Pack for his latest Netflix comedy special. The comedian will launch his fourth special on the streamer – Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? – on December 6. It follows his previous specials What’s Wrong With People, Why Would You Do That? and Stay Hungry. This time, Maniscalco staked a claim to Las Vegas, filming it at the Wynn Las Vegas in September, as part of his residency there. It features his take on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg...

