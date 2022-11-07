ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Twitter Reacts: FSG Put Liverpool up for Sale

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SwrK_0j2CoUMB00

Liverpool owners FSG have today revealed the intentions to sell the club, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the news.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have today revealed that they are open to new investors within the club, before later on the Boston Globe which is owned by John Henry revealed that the group would not be opposed to a full sale of the side.

When it comes to FSG the Liverpool fanbase is divided, with many believing that the owners have taken the club as far as they physically can, and the sell-to-buy model is no longer sustainable in order for the side to keep competing, whilst the other half of the fan base is pleased with the owners and believe they should remain at the helm.

Given the news originally reported by The Athletic 's David Ornstein , Twitter has gone into meltdown, we take a look at how the fan base reacted throughout the day's unfolding events.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following Ornstein's announcement, Josh replied that this was very good news for the side if they wanted to remain successful on the pitch.

Jassi replied that he believes this eliminates Liverpool spending any money in January on some much-needed reinforcements for the second half of the season.

Kevin Palmer cited that he believes FSG understand the club is more valuable now than it ever has been, and the prospect of trying to compete with state-owned oil clubs is something that they can no longer compete with.

Nikhil raised the point that the owners will be receiving more than ten times their initial investment into the side, believing the price will also depend on whether the buyer is a strategic buyer or a financial buyer.

Loki believes Liverpool fans have very short memories, and rather than celebrating the fact FSG want to sell the club, they should be looking at where the club was when they took over the helm, and how far the owners have actually brought the club in the last 10 years.

Tom believes the owners are open to selling the club in order to purchase an NBA franchise with Lebron James, which he has spoken about in detail in the past.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the conflicting reports, I do believe that FSG will sell their full stake within the club, although their own statement read that they wanted new investors, it is highly unlikely they would publically announce that they were selling the side as this could bring a price down for potential investors if they believe that the group want rid of Liverpool.

Although bringing investors in could also be likely, it would appear that any potential investor would take a majority stake within the side, and in short, just leave FSG on the board to continue generating a profit from the entity.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp

Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC

'﻿I am a centre-back and that is what I came here for' - Akanji

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says his "best position is centre-back" despite often being deployed by manager Pep Guardiola as a right-back. The 27-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played 90 minutes at right-back against both Southampton and Brighton. "I am a centre-back and that is what...
BBC

Liverpool v Derby County: Rams hope Carabao Cup tie 'sign of things to come'

Playing Liverpool under the lights of Anfield will "be a reminder" to all at Derby County of where they want the club to be, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The Rams were still in administration and had just been relegated to League One when Liverpool faced Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final.
BBC

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
BBC

'﻿Kelleher never looks like he’s under pressure'

F﻿ormer Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock praised Caoimhin Kelleher for another impressive Carabao Cup performance that saw him save three penalties. A﻿fter a goalless 90 minutes at Anfield, Kelleher saved spot-kicks from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United mull over Depay return

Ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay will demand to leave Barcelona in January, with his former club and Tottenham monitoring the 28-year-old Netherlands international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express), external. United have scouted Blackburn's 23-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but would face competition from a host of Premier League clubs...
The Associated Press

Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy