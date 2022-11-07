Twitter Reacts: FSG Put Liverpool up for Sale

Liverpool owners FSG have today revealed the intentions to sell the club, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the news.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have today revealed that they are open to new investors within the club, before later on the Boston Globe which is owned by John Henry revealed that the group would not be opposed to a full sale of the side.

When it comes to FSG the Liverpool fanbase is divided, with many believing that the owners have taken the club as far as they physically can, and the sell-to-buy model is no longer sustainable in order for the side to keep competing, whilst the other half of the fan base is pleased with the owners and believe they should remain at the helm.

Given the news originally reported by The Athletic 's David Ornstein , Twitter has gone into meltdown, we take a look at how the fan base reacted throughout the day's unfolding events.

Following Ornstein's announcement, Josh replied that this was very good news for the side if they wanted to remain successful on the pitch.

Jassi replied that he believes this eliminates Liverpool spending any money in January on some much-needed reinforcements for the second half of the season.

Kevin Palmer cited that he believes FSG understand the club is more valuable now than it ever has been, and the prospect of trying to compete with state-owned oil clubs is something that they can no longer compete with.

Nikhil raised the point that the owners will be receiving more than ten times their initial investment into the side, believing the price will also depend on whether the buyer is a strategic buyer or a financial buyer.

Loki believes Liverpool fans have very short memories, and rather than celebrating the fact FSG want to sell the club, they should be looking at where the club was when they took over the helm, and how far the owners have actually brought the club in the last 10 years.

Tom believes the owners are open to selling the club in order to purchase an NBA franchise with Lebron James, which he has spoken about in detail in the past.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the conflicting reports, I do believe that FSG will sell their full stake within the club, although their own statement read that they wanted new investors, it is highly unlikely they would publically announce that they were selling the side as this could bring a price down for potential investors if they believe that the group want rid of Liverpool.

Although bringing investors in could also be likely, it would appear that any potential investor would take a majority stake within the side, and in short, just leave FSG on the board to continue generating a profit from the entity.

