Listen: Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Who Is the New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?' Spoilers Ahead!
If you're trying to avoid Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers, stop reading right now! That said, if you can't wait to find out the answer to "Who is the new Black Panther," we're here for you. The Black Panther sequel is one of the highest-anticipated movies all year and arguably...
Producer Mike Dean Launches Apex Sound Label, Announces Sash as First Signing
Producer Mike Dean (pictured at left), known for his work with the Weeknd, Beyoncé and Travis Scott, is launching a new record label, Apex Sound, with longtime collaborator Apex Martin. Its first signing is New York-based singer, composer and producer Sash. The SoundCloud regular releases the noir-ish single and its equally dusky video, “Lemon Sorbet,” today, ahead of a debut project called “Bittersweet” scheduled for release on December 2. “Apex has been telling me for years about Sash, but then again, he’s been telling me about a lot artists who are popping now,” Dean tells Variety. Acknowledging that he has long appreciated Martin’s...
