YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Why winning the Onondaga County sheriff race is almost impossible for Esteban Gonzalez
Syracuse, N.Y. — In a shockingly tight race for Onondaga County sheriff, one major question remains:. Does Republican candidate Esteban Gonzalez have any chance to win?. A Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard analysis of the election results and outstanding votes shows Gonzalez has almost no hope of victory unless some unknown problem in the tally emerges.
Rome woman arrested for October assault
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault back on October 22nd. 33-year-old Brianna Young of Rome was charged with second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street.
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
Unofficial results show Finegan elected new Oneida County clerk
Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan will likely become the Oneida County clerk following Tuesday’s election according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections. As of Wednesday morning, Finegan, a Republican, led Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren with nearly 60% of the vote. Absentee ballots are still being reported so...
Brandon Williams declares victory over Francis Conole in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Brandon Williams declared victory this morning over Democrat Francis Conole in a hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Williams took the stage at the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel at about 2:10 a.m. and said that he had enough...
Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial
HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
CNY Veterans Outreach Center collects items for holiday care packages at Adirondack Bank Center
UTICA, N.Y. – The CNY Veterans Outreach Center hosted a food and clothing drive at the Adirondack Bank Center on Veterans Day to collect items for holiday care packages. People dropped off items outside the entrance to the 72 Tavern & Grill from noon to 6 p.m. The center’s...
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'
More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
AIS in Rome receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award
ROME, N.Y. -- Assured Information Security (AIS), whose headquarters are in Rome, was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The cyber and information security company that supports cyber operations for the federal government and works with both the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
Herkimer BOCES students share messages of gratitude with local veterans
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES read messages to veterans Thursday morning to thank them for their service during a special Veterans Day ceremony. Students in the special education program read the messages to veterans who attended the ceremony, including some who are now staff members. Tim Johnston, supervisor...
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
NY-22 Congressional District results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
Search for missing kayaker has ended: NYSP
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
