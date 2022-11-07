ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome woman arrested for October assault

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault back on October 22nd. 33-year-old Brianna Young of Rome was charged with second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Unofficial results show Finegan elected new Oneida County clerk

Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan will likely become the Oneida County clerk following Tuesday’s election according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections. As of Wednesday morning, Finegan, a Republican, led Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren with nearly 60% of the vote. Absentee ballots are still being reported so...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'

More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
WKTV

25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

AIS in Rome receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award

ROME, N.Y. -- Assured Information Security (AIS), whose headquarters are in Rome, was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The cyber and information security company that supports cyber operations for the federal government and works with both the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Herkimer BOCES students share messages of gratitude with local veterans

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES read messages to veterans Thursday morning to thank them for their service during a special Veterans Day ceremony. Students in the special education program read the messages to veterans who attended the ceremony, including some who are now staff members. Tim Johnston, supervisor...
HERKIMER, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NY-22 Congressional District results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
SYRACUSE, NY

