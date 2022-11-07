ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes of...
Congressman Steve Scalise clears the air, seeking Majority Leader

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has cleared the air after national news surfaced that he could be seeking the Speaker of the House position. Scalise confirmed to WDSU over text message that he is seeking to become the Majority Leader. He made the announcement in a letter on Wednesday. Don't see...
Congressman Steve Scalise secures another term as US Representative

BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has easily secured his bid to keep his congressional seat representing suburban New Orleans, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Don't see results? Tap here. Scalise, a Republican from Metairie, secured 72 percent of the early vote. Scalise was...
National Election Updates: Balance of power in Congress still up for grabs

WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. Here's the latest on key races as of...
