West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade steps off November 12, 2022

Hartford, WI – Mark your calendar and grab a blanket as the 36th Annual Hartford Christmas Parade is set to step off Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. “This is a great community event,” said City Administrator, Steve Volkert. “Year after year it is truly a family favorite.”
HARTFORD, WI
VIDEO | Mark your calendar for the 8th annual Santa Ramp-Up Sunday, November 27

West Bend, WI – Bikes, Bars, Beer, Santa’s! Join fellow Santa’s for the 8th Annual West Bend Santa Ramp-Up. The fun-loving group of bicycle advocates celebrate the Christmas season by touring locally owned establishments and showing off the fantastic bicycle trails in the community. The Santa Ramp-up is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Full Shelf Food Pantry.
WEST BEND, WI
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022

Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski

West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern

WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
WAUKESHA, WI
REAL ESTATE | Soft opening today for Old Navy in West Bend, WI

November 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The new Old Navy store, 1113 W. Paradise Drive, opened at noon today in West Bend, Wi. The store has been on the local radar since May 5, 2022, when WashingtonCountyInsider.com first posted plans for construction. “My daughter works here,”...
WEST BEND, WI
Flight for Life opens base in Hartford, Wi

Hartford, Wis. – Flight for Life has completed the move in process and will begin operating from its new base located at the Hartford Municipal Airport on November 10, 2022. The opening of the new base will advance Flight for Life’s mission to provide Wisconsin communities with critical care transport services, while decreasing response times to the northern service area.
HARTFORD, WI
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

