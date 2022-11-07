Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade steps off November 12, 2022
Hartford, WI – Mark your calendar and grab a blanket as the 36th Annual Hartford Christmas Parade is set to step off Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. “This is a great community event,” said City Administrator, Steve Volkert. “Year after year it is truly a family favorite.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Mark your calendar for the 8th annual Santa Ramp-Up Sunday, November 27
West Bend, WI – Bikes, Bars, Beer, Santa’s! Join fellow Santa’s for the 8th Annual West Bend Santa Ramp-Up. The fun-loving group of bicycle advocates celebrate the Christmas season by touring locally owned establishments and showing off the fantastic bicycle trails in the community. The Santa Ramp-up is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Full Shelf Food Pantry.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Mavens on Main spreads holiday cheer hosting Cookies with Santa and toy drive | By Staci Nielsen
West Bend, Wi – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, WI will be hosting Cookies with Santa on Sunday, November 27 the morning of the annual Christmas Parade in West Bend, WI. Cookies with Santa: 9 a.m. – Noon. Come visit Mavens on Main...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022
Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski
West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
How you can make a difference in the life of a lonely senior citizen | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co., Wi – At one time or another, we’ve all experienced loneliness. For most of us, it’s temporary. But for many older people and people with disabilities, being isolated and lonely is a constant reality. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Soft opening today for Old Navy in West Bend, WI
November 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The new Old Navy store, 1113 W. Paradise Drive, opened at noon today in West Bend, Wi. The store has been on the local radar since May 5, 2022, when WashingtonCountyInsider.com first posted plans for construction. “My daughter works here,”...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Flight for Life opens base in Hartford, Wi
Hartford, Wis. – Flight for Life has completed the move in process and will begin operating from its new base located at the Hartford Municipal Airport on November 10, 2022. The opening of the new base will advance Flight for Life’s mission to provide Wisconsin communities with critical care transport services, while decreasing response times to the northern service area.
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers
Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Betty!
Betty is a two year old mixed breed dog who loves being outside for sniffy walks. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she also loves a Kong toy with peanut butter.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting." Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported. Officials say West Bend...
