Read full article on original website
Related
Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has been included in the Netherlands' World Cup squad while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal's roster for the tournament in Qatar
Jadon Sancho Has Question Marks Over His Manchester United Future
Manchester United fought hard to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, however, the winger has not lived up to expectations.
Comments / 0