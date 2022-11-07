ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
CALIFORNIA STATE

