California State

Jalopnik

Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) - Get Free Report says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales.
KOLO TV Reno

Arrests made in California for alleged multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - People in California and seven other U.S. states have been arrested in a sting against a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. 21 people across five states were arrested and or charged for their role in the conspiracy.
nextbigfuture.com

Electric Batteries and Electric Cars by 2030

Reuters reports that the world’s top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production. EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery...
insideevs.com

Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US

Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
insideevs.com

Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot

Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
theevreport.com

Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership

The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
CBS Detroit

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.The automaker says it's not aware of any "incidents or injuries," warranty claims or field reports about the problem.

