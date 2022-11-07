Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
California Announces Almost 18 Percent Of Cars Bought In 2022 Were Electric
California leads the way in electrification in the United States with a much greater proportion of new cars bought that are fully-electric. According to the Office of the Governor of California, 17.7 percent of new cars sold through the month of were electric vehicles, marking a 126.9 percent increase over 2020.
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
electrek.co
The first US-made LionC zero-emission electric school bus rolls off the factory line in Illinois
As electric school buses gain momentum across the US, Lion Electric announced Wednesday it produced its first “made in America” LionC zero-emission EV school bus at its Joliet, Illinois factory. In May 2021, Lion Electric selected Joliet, Illinois, to be the home of its future US manufacturing facility....
Ford Hits Back at Tesla
Ford (F) - Get Free Report says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KOLO TV Reno
Arrests made in California for alleged multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
WASHINGTON (KOLO) - People in California and seven other U.S. states have been arrested in a sting against a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. 21 people across five states were arrested and or charged for their role in the conspiracy.
nextbigfuture.com
Electric Batteries and Electric Cars by 2030
Reuters reports that the world’s top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production. EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery...
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
insideevs.com
Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot
Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
theevreport.com
Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership
The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.The automaker says it's not aware of any "incidents or injuries," warranty claims or field reports about the problem.
VW, Audi Recalling Nearly 225,000 Cars for Faulty Tire Pressure Sensors
In the unlikely case of sudden pressure drop in all four tires, affected cars apparently won't let you know for a while.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
electrek.co
Amazon meeting holiday demand with fleet of over 1,000 Rivian electric vehicle delivery vans
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and you know what that means – Amazon’s delivery fleet will be out in full force. However, this year may look a little … cleaner, as the e-commerce giant says over 1,000 Rivian electric delivery vans (EDVs) are set to make their first holiday-season appearance.
Comments / 0