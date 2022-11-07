ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life' On HBO Max, Growing Up Latino Wasn't Always A Party For This Comedian

HBO’s latest installment in their HBO Latino “Entre Nos” series puts the spotlight on an up-and-coming voice raised in Arizona and formed comedically in Los Angeles. Is Jesus Sepulveda ready for his close-up, not only career-wise, but also introspectively?
JESUS SEPULVEDA: MR. TOUGH LIFE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Sepulveda began his comedy career in his teens, and made it to the finals of NBC’s annual “diversity” stand-up competition in 2015. A couple of years later, he played a supporting role in Chingo Bling’s 2017 Netflix special, They Can’t Deport Us All ; the following year, he shared the spotlight in an Entre Nos showcase with Gina Brillon, Nick Guerra, and Ramon Rivas.

For his solo half-hour debut, Sepulveda jokes about his “tough life” growing up Latino, and how he eventually grew to confront his difficult childhood through therapy. Or did he?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0Vby_0j2CnLcf00
Photo: HBO

What Comedy Specials Will It Remind You Of?: Many comedians, especially children of immigrants, have loads of material about how tough their parents were, but most of them seemed to focus too much on their kids. Whereas Sepulveda’s upbringing feels like the opposite happened, having to overcome neglect.

Memorable Jokes: One of his first jokes plays with the concept of Latinos as lifelong partiers, then flips the perspective to that of the newborn stuck in the corner of the party.

That image segues into the differences between how white parents interact with their children versus how it felt for him and his peers to be dragged along to the grown-up parties, too fearful to express fatigue or any emotion.

The title for Sepulveda’s half-hour evokes a nickname, and he has a running joke about how in his family and community, nicknames more often than not got doled out based on your perceived weaknesses or flaws.

And he uses his father’s weakness for English translation for a humorously embarrassing incident at everyone’s expense, thanks to his dad believing that the Spanish word for fight was a different F-word, indeed.

Our Take: Not all comedians manage to frame their hour sets into a cohesive narrative or thruline. Fewer still do so when given a half-hour. Sepulveda proves smart to introduce himself to those of us who haven’t seen him before, with a point of view and a stage presence that demonstrates what sets him apart as a stand-up.

Is he a millennial who needs therapy? Of course. Does he take advantage of it? Not at first.

But after he attempted to “hokey-pokey” his way through counseling, he quickly found himself reverting to his 5-year-old self, not only in acting out his answers to his therapist, but then again when taking his therapist’s advice to confront his father. It’s funny because it’s all plausibly true.

Our Call: STREAM IT. We’ve all had a tough life these past couple of years, and Sepulveda manages to make us feel at home in his company, whether we’re parents or children.

Sean L. McCarthy works the comedy beat for his own digital newspaper, The Comic’s Comic ; before that, for actual newspapers. Based in NYC but will travel anywhere for the scoop: Ice cream or news. He also tweets @thecomicscomic and podcasts half-hour episodes with comedians revealing origin stories: The Comic’s Comic Presents Last Things First .

