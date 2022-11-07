ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMGSports

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame.  That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
NOLA.com

Why the Pelicans' acquisition of versatile big man Larry Nance Jr. 'was a long time coming'

In his first eight years in the NBA, Larry Nance Jr. was on one team that finished the regular season with a winning record. At the trade deadline in 2018, Nance was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were reshaping their roster around LeBron James. The Cavaliers made it to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Later that summer, James bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers.
