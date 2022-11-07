Read full article on original website
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing
Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
Popculture
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death After Pop Singer Found in Bathtub Remains Unclear
Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday. Authorities have not released a cause of death yet. The 34-year-old Carter struggled with addiction throughout his adult life and had begun an outpatient recovery program in September to regain custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with his fiance, Melanie Martin.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death
Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Aaron Carter Dies: Major New Details Emerge in Death Investigation
Investigators found evidence of Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air at the site of his death. TMZ reports that, according to law enforcement, multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom. There is no clear indication if this contributed to his death, but it is a crucial piece of evidence into what may have occurred.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death
Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Update: Cops Found Cans Of Compressed Air At Death Scene
Reports reveal that those close to the “I Want Candy” singer were concerned for his well-being during his final days. As the world continues to mourn the sudden and unexpected loss of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend, the police investigating his death have provided more information about what may have caused the tragedy. According to TMZ, the former child star‘s struggles with addiction seem to have been a key player in his death in his bathtub on Saturday (November 5).
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
