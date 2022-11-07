ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 28

“Who’s your Daddy??”
3d ago

Perfect example that a lot of these police officers and deputies are not to bright. This nut done lost a decent paying job right before Christmas. Common sense even without the cameras they were going to find you out because you paid your bills with the credit card. WTF??

Reply(3)
25
Thomas Ritter
3d ago

When you lower the standards you get low quality employees - and brain dead sheriff.

Reply
17
Gwendolyn Howard
3d ago

welp, she's fired, embarrassed and need to be, she make good money doin ntn, 😂😂😂😂😂 who's gna hire a thief??

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following FOX 8 reports that confirmed the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) had opened its own investigation into a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail for malfeasance, stemming from the Lee Zurik investigation showing the officer had spent hours on the clock with Cantrell in a city-owned apartment, calls continued late into the day Thursday for an independent probe to be opened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

10-year sentence for man who attacked Ochsner ICU nurse

The Marrero man who knocked an Ochsner intensive care unit nurse unconscious in a fit of rage after his parents died of COVID-19 within three days of each other was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attack and unrelated gun charges, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Parents failed to seek care for toddler who had scalding burns, bruises, police say

A 17-month-old toddler, Jonah Amir Barnum,was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning with what appeared to be scalding burns to his neck, torso, back and hands, and multiple bruises on his arms, head and face, according to an arrest warrant signed by Magistrate Commissioner Peter Hamilton in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Face Up to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Multiple Violent Carjacking Offenses

Two From Louisiana Face Up to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Multiple Violent Carjacking Offenses. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Harold Foster, age 31, and Marc Dalton, age 31, of New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty as charged on November 8, 2022, after a two-day jury trial before United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey. The defendants were facing two counts of carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1) and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 924(c)(1)(A)(ii).
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy