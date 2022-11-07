Read full article on original website
Final unofficial 2022 local election results for Chatham County
Pittsboro, NC – Here are the final unofficial local election results for Chatham County, NC. * David Delaney DEM 21,810 (56.56%) Tom Glendinning REP 16, 752 (43.44%) * Katie Kenlan DEM 21,671 (56.28%) Joe Godfrey REP 16,832 (43.72%) Chatham County Commissioner – District 5. * Franklin Gomez Flores...
Chatham County historic courthouse shines green light in support of veterans
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County announces that the Historic Courthouse in Pittsboro is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Chatham County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Operation...
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
On Tuesday, Triangle voters also cast their votes for bonds, sheriffs and city leaders. Here are some of those results.
On Tuesday, Triangle residents took to the polls to weigh in on their chosen congressional representatives and state legislators. But they also had their say for local leadership and local funding decisions. Here are some quick highlights:. Raleigh Mayor. Mary-Ann Baldwin has won re-election as Raleigh’s mayor. She defeated Terrance...
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue
The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
Election officials prepare for any violence or threats on Midterm Election Day
Local governments aren't taking any chances and preparing for any incident.
Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years
DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date. DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
Democrat Ross wins re-election in NC 2nd congressional district
Rep. Deborah Ross won re-election Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christine Villaverde in the race for the state's Second Congressional district, which includes most of Wake County.
Republicans sweep most Alamance County races
Alamance Republicans swept most partisan and even ostensibly non-partisan races across the county in Tuesday’s elections. Perhaps the biggest win was the return of Stephen Ross to a seat in state house district #63, winning over Ricky Hurtado who had ousted him two years earlier. And the margin was...
Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10
Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
Democratic candidate Rowe takes sizable lead in Wake County Sheriff election
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. Republican candidate and former sheriff Donnie Harrison is...
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board
Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
Rowe turns back Harrison to win term as Wake County sheriff
Willie Rowe, a 28-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, won the race for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating former Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
