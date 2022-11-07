ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

chathamjournal.com

Final unofficial 2022 local election results for Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – Here are the final unofficial local election results for Chatham County, NC. * David Delaney DEM 21,810 (56.56%) Tom Glendinning REP 16, 752 (43.44%) * Katie Kenlan DEM 21,671 (56.28%) Joe Godfrey REP 16,832 (43.72%) Chatham County Commissioner – District 5. * Franklin Gomez Flores...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County historic courthouse shines green light in support of veterans

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County announces that the Historic Courthouse in Pittsboro is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Chatham County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Operation...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue

The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years

DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date. DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Republicans sweep most Alamance County races

Alamance Republicans swept most partisan and even ostensibly non-partisan races across the county in Tuesday’s elections. Perhaps the biggest win was the return of Stephen Ross to a seat in state house district #63, winning over Ricky Hurtado who had ousted him two years earlier. And the margin was...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10

Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board

Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...

