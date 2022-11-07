ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

TMGSports

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame.  That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
MARYLAND STATE
WKMI

Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings

The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football has three games remaining in what has been a special regular season so far. The 9-0 Maize and Blue will take on Nebraska at The Big House this weekend. Here are five burning questions for this week, discussing the health of Michigan's team, playoff chances, rooting guide and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts

Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
