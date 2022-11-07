Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois on Saturday
Purdue football hits the road on Saturday, looking to snap its current two-game losing streak with a matchup against Illinois. Both teams are jostling for the top spot in the Big Ten West standings and are scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more. "Yeah, I think that was one of my better games, especially this season," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "I think you just look at accuracy, decision-making, situational ball, all those things....
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11
College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame. That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
Does Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium Have The Worst Seats In College Football?
There's an element of excitement when you're going to a live sports event. The atmosphere of being in a stadium or arena, that holds thousands of people - all there, rooting for the same team - It's really unmatched. So there's nothing worse than getting to your seat, and realizing...
Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP for Week 10
Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has added another achievement to his illustrious humanitarian career.
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines football has three games remaining in what has been a special regular season so far. The 9-0 Maize and Blue will take on Nebraska at The Big House this weekend. Here are five burning questions for this week, discussing the health of Michigan's team, playoff chances, rooting guide and more.
Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That Time Russell Crowe Inspired Michigan Football So Much, They Beat Tim Tebow in the Citrus Bowl
Michigan Football is having an incredible 2022 Season. The Wolverines are currently 9-0, in first place in the Big 10, and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, behind Georgia and "THAT" school across the state line. It's really shaping up to be an unforgettable season for all the GOOD reasons.
Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen
It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts
Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0