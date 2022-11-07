Houston, TX - The Houston Astros may have edged out the NY Yankees as the team to hate, but their fans don’t care - they’re reveling in it. An estimated one million plus Astro fans showed up for the Space City team’s victory parade on Monday after they took down the Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series for their second Championship. As if to taunt the opposition fandom, the crowds chanted the battle cry that rivals had used to challenge the Astros: “We want Houston! We want Houston!”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO