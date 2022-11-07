Read full article on original website
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Man identified after arrest for throwing hard seltzer cans at Ted Cruz during Astros' parade
According to details read in court, the suspect made a statement after he was detained, saying "I know I'm an idiot. I'm sorry."
J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death
J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
No. 3 is the No. 1 thing on several Astros fans' minds on Monday. ABC13 spotted multiple signs asking for his hand in marriage.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros Haters
Houston, TX - The Houston Astros may have edged out the NY Yankees as the team to hate, but their fans don’t care - they’re reveling in it. An estimated one million plus Astro fans showed up for the Space City team’s victory parade on Monday after they took down the Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series for their second Championship. As if to taunt the opposition fandom, the crowds chanted the battle cry that rivals had used to challenge the Astros: “We want Houston! We want Houston!”
