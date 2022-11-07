Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
AccessAtlanta
Here’s where to find Veterans Day deals and freebies in metro Atlanta
So with Nov. 11 only a few days away, check out these honorary deals from your favorite restaurants and attractions around town. Bonefish Grill offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans and first responders with its Heroes Discount, which is valid all day, every day. Bubba’s 33. Buford’s...
thecitymenus.com
Plans Approved: Hot ‘N’ Ready Pizza Baking Soon In Villa Rica
A pizza treat is coming to 401 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica, Georgia. The former building of Fast T-Shirts and Sporting Goods was demolished in 2019 to make way for a new location for the largest carry-out pizza chain Little Caesars. Finally, after a few years of patiently waiting, Little Caesars was approved during a city council meeting on November 8.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
Monroe Local News
Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, Participates in South Carolina Student Legislature
GREENVILLE, SC (10/26/2022)– The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was named Best Medium Delegation during the fall session Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 21, in Columbia, South Carolina. Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, was a member of the BJU delegation. Preparation...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Winning tickets worth $1 million, $100K sold in Georgia for Powerball drawing Monday
ATLANTA — A single ticket in California won the historic $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot from Monday night. While it wasn’t the record jackpot, some Georgians walked away with some big prizes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Lottery confirmed that one ticket matched...
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 11
Gwinnett residents are invited to pay tribute to veterans during the County’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville. For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will stream live on Facebook @GwinnettGov and be available on...
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Nicole: How the hurricane could impact metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Hurricane Nicole continues gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team says as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the storm has gained hurricane-strength as it makes landfall near Grand Bahama Island. It's projected to make a second landfall in the Sunshine State late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.
The Citizen Online
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
Monroe Local News
Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion in Loganville on Friday, Nov. 11
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 4, 2022)– The City of Loganville and American Legion Post 233 will partner once again to bring a special Veterans Day ceremony to local residents. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11th at the Main Hall of the American Legion Post in Loganville. Guests are encouraged to stay following the ceremony for a free luncheon sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
