KLTV
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
KFDM-TV
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas targeted by catalytic converter thieves twice in one year
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles for the 2nd time this year. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Man sentenced to 5 years after 2019 shooting outside Port Arthur Tiger Mart left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next five years in prison after a 2019 shooting outside of a store left one man injured. Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting outside a Port Arthur Tiger Mart.
kjas.com
Silsbee man officially charged with shooting death
A Silsbee man has been officially charged with killing another man following a argument or altercation between the two that occurred on Monday evening. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said officers were called to the location in the 2600 block of Pine Street when it was reported that the shooting had taken place and arrived to find 38 year old Joseph Paul Russell, III severely injured and undergoing treatment for the gunshot. However, Russell died and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former BISD electrician who defrauded district now on 10 years probation, will begin serving 90 weekends in jail
BEAUMONT, Texas — The former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago will begin spending the next 90 weekends in jail this Friday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on November, 4, 2022.) Calvin Gary Walker,...
IH-10 at Major Drive in Beaumont reopens after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler
BEAUMONT, Texas — The freeway has reopened after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions. Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising...
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Emergency crews were busy dealing with a two-vehicle major accident in the north end of Jasper County. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007 in Rayburn Country. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013...
bluebonnetnews.com
Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man
A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Beaumont names two assistant city managers
The city of Beaumont has named two assistant city managers, city staff reported Nov. 8. Christopher S. Boone will transition from his position as the city’s director of planning and community development to assistant city manager of development services. The city has selected June Ellis to serve as the assistant city manager of administration.
12newsnow.com
Bridge City man raising awareness after flesh-eating bacteria from Cow Bayou leads to leg amputation
A benefit will be held for the Abney's at The Crawfish Hole in Bridge City on Saturday, November 12 at 9 a.m. There will be food, music, a silent auction and more.
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Officials release names of suspect, victim in deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee
SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in a deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee. The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, which is north of Silsbee, around 8:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene they found Joseph Paul Russell III, 38, of Silsbee, suffering from a gunshot wound.
