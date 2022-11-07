ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

KLTV

Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Silsbee man officially charged with shooting death

A Silsbee man has been officially charged with killing another man following a argument or altercation between the two that occurred on Monday evening. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said officers were called to the location in the 2600 block of Pine Street when it was reported that the shooting had taken place and arrived to find 38 year old Joseph Paul Russell, III severely injured and undergoing treatment for the gunshot. However, Russell died and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County

Emergency crews were busy dealing with a two-vehicle major accident in the north end of Jasper County. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007 in Rayburn Country. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man

A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
CLEVELAND, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Beaumont names two assistant city managers

The city of Beaumont has named two assistant city managers, city staff reported Nov. 8. Christopher S. Boone will transition from his position as the city’s director of planning and community development to assistant city manager of development services. The city has selected June Ellis to serve as the assistant city manager of administration.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Officials release names of suspect, victim in deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in a deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee. The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, which is north of Silsbee, around 8:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene they found Joseph Paul Russell III, 38, of Silsbee, suffering from a gunshot wound.
SILSBEE, TX

