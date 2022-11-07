Read full article on original website
Related
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski discusses Tuesday’s election results
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski discusses the results of Tuesday night’s midterm elections and what they mean for West Central Indiana. Plus, we’ll hear about the possibility of a pipeline extending from Tippecanoe County to the city of Lebanon that could transfer up to 100 million gallons of water a day - and why that’s raised concerns for Roswarski and others.
WLFI.com
Bob Goldsmith beats Jason Huber in Tippecanoe County sheriff race
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith will stay in office for a second term. The Democrat beat Republican Jason Huber in the Tippecanoe County sheriff race. As we've reported, Huber is executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Goldsmith garnered about 60% of more than 38,000 votes...
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots
The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
WLFI.com
Indiana Veterans Home gears up for Wreaths Across America
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Veterans Day falling Friday, no time is better than now to donate towards our local veterans. The Indiana Veterans Home is getting ready for their 11th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony taking place on December 17th. The public is invited to place over...
WLFI.com
What's next after Delphi Schools referendum failed?
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI)— Delphi residents voted to not raise taxes in the city on Tuesday that would've provided funding for their schools. The purpose of the proposed tax hike was to be able to pay Delphi School staff competitively compared to surrounding counties. The referendum failed, with 55% voting...
lhsmagpie.com
Universal Free Lunches Come to an End
Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
New LGBTQ+ Center scheduled to open next semester
Purdue’s new LGBTQ+ Center will open its doors in Hicks Undergraduate Library next semester. Following its 10th anniversary on campus, the center will move from its old location in Schleman Hall and hold a grand opening in “probably the third week of January,” director Lowell Kane told Purdue Student Government Wednesday night.
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue Provost to step down
Purdue University Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Jay Akridge announced Tuesday he plans to step down at the end of December. He has served as the school’s chief academic officer since 2017. The university says the search for his replacement has already begun. “We are grateful...
