Hannibal, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey

OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
CORTLAND, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition

CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled

FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Marie J. Korta

Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY, died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her masters degree in education, and was a teacher in the Liverpool School District until her retirement in June 2005. She loved teaching and helping form the young minds she taught. Marie was a member of the Nassau Humane Society. Here, she walked dogs daily, gave the shelter dogs baths, and did videos to help facilitate adoption. Every dog there was treated like Marie’s baby. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, and wife and put everyone else before herself. Marie is survived by her loving family; husband Gilbert Korta of The Villages, their son Alex (Teresa) Korta of North Syracuse, and granddaughter Isabella Korta. She is also survived by her brother John Francesconi, and sister Lisa Francesconi. Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.
LIVERPOOL, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, also known as Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on Nov. 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Edwin H. Baker Jr.

Edwin H. Baker Jr., 82, of Martville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Ed was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in South Colton, NY, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker.
MARTVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville Board of Education to come to a decision on superintendent within two weeks

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education announced Monday night they plan to have a decision on the fate of suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on November 21. The Board of Education met Monday night for a special executive session where suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson and his […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barbara L. Ayers

Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito.
OSWEGO, NY

