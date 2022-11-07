Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled
FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Write-in candidate appears to pull off historic win in Madison county court judge race
Wampsville, NY — Write-in candidate Rhonda Youngs appears to have pulled off a historic win as a write-in candidate for Madison County Court judge. She defeated Brad Moses, a former assistant district attorney who police said overdosed on fentanyl this summer. His was the only name on the ballot.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Marie J. Korta
Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY, died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her masters degree in education, and was a teacher in the Liverpool School District until her retirement in June 2005. She loved teaching and helping form the young minds she taught. Marie was a member of the Nassau Humane Society. Here, she walked dogs daily, gave the shelter dogs baths, and did videos to help facilitate adoption. Every dog there was treated like Marie’s baby. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, and wife and put everyone else before herself. Marie is survived by her loving family; husband Gilbert Korta of The Villages, their son Alex (Teresa) Korta of North Syracuse, and granddaughter Isabella Korta. She is also survived by her brother John Francesconi, and sister Lisa Francesconi. Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, also known as Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on Nov. 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Edwin H. Baker Jr.
Edwin H. Baker Jr., 82, of Martville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Ed was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in South Colton, NY, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker.
wxhc.com
Cortland Residents Donate 15-Acres Near Skaneateles Lake to Finger Lakes Land Trust
On Tuesday, November 1st, the Finger Lakes Land Trust had announced it had acquired 15-acres of steep forested land on Glen Haven Rd. in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County. The land was donated by Cortland County residents Karen and Chet Seibert. When asked why Karen and Chet donated...
Rachel May keeps her state Senate seat, beating challenger Julie Abbott
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Rachel May won her third term as a state senator Tuesday night after spending months campaigning in a mostly new district. “I’m nervous,” she said as she started the night of waiting with other Democrats at the Hotel Syracuse. By the end, she was dancing.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Baldwinsville Board of Education to come to a decision on superintendent within two weeks
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education announced Monday night they plan to have a decision on the fate of suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on November 21. The Board of Education met Monday night for a special executive session where suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson and his […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara L. Ayers
Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito.
