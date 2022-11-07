Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY, died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her masters degree in education, and was a teacher in the Liverpool School District until her retirement in June 2005. She loved teaching and helping form the young minds she taught. Marie was a member of the Nassau Humane Society. Here, she walked dogs daily, gave the shelter dogs baths, and did videos to help facilitate adoption. Every dog there was treated like Marie’s baby. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, and wife and put everyone else before herself. Marie is survived by her loving family; husband Gilbert Korta of The Villages, their son Alex (Teresa) Korta of North Syracuse, and granddaughter Isabella Korta. She is also survived by her brother John Francesconi, and sister Lisa Francesconi. Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.

