OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO