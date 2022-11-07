ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theleadernews.com

Heights residents wins national Hispanic business honor

A local resident with a desire to create better educational opportunities for students in Houston and around the country was recently recognized by a national Hispanic business organization for his efforts. Earlier this month, Heights resident Candelario Cervantez was the recipient of a Prospanica Brillante Member Excellence Award. Prospanica is...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Nibbles and Sips: Goode Co. Kitchen and Cantina opens in Heights

Nibbles and Sips: Goode Co. Kitchen and Cantina opens in Heights. A Houston-based Tex-Mex kitchen has opened its newest location in the Heights. On Tuesday, Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina opened its third Houston location at 1801 Yale St. at the site of the former Down House. The menu features...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Residents celebrating Astros World Series title

When the Houston Astros won the World Series for the first time in 2017, Garden Oaks resident Jaime Zamora was covering the victory parade for one of Houston’s local television stations. This year, however, the 58-year-old Zamora got to experience the parade from a different perspective – that of...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Hidalgo holds narrow lead over Mealer for county judge seat

Incumbent Harris County Judge Line Hidalgo looks set to retain her seat as the head of county government, holding off challenger and Heights resident Alexandra Mealer in a tight contest that lasted through election night into the early morning. More than 546,745 voters, or about 50.74 percent of the vote,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

