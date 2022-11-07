ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Wednesday afternoon numbers for the 2022 Midterm Elections

NEW YORK STATE — As of the most recent update at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, here are the latest numbers for local and state midterm elections from Tuesday night. All state positions feature numbers from both the New York State Board of Elections and Oswego County Board of Elections, while positions throughout Oswego County are strictly from the county’s Board of Elections.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barclay wins unopposed 120th Assembly District race

Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations. Incumbent Assemblyman William Barclay will continue to represent New York’s 120th District for another two years as he eclipses 20 years in office.
NEW YORK STATE
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Conole leading Williams in NY-22 Congressional Race

Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations. In what many experts considered a toss-up election, Democratic candidate Francis Conole took the lead over Republican and Conservative Party candidate Brandon Williams during New York’s 22nd Congressional District election Tuesday.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy