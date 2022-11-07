Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon numbers for the 2022 Midterm Elections
NEW YORK STATE — As of the most recent update at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, here are the latest numbers for local and state midterm elections from Tuesday night. All state positions feature numbers from both the New York State Board of Elections and Oswego County Board of Elections, while positions throughout Oswego County are strictly from the county’s Board of Elections.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tenney claims victory in NY-24 race over Holden
CANANDAIGUA — After changing districts, Claudia Tenney looks to have beaten Steve Holden for New York’s 24th Congressional District seat.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barclay wins unopposed 120th Assembly District race
Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations. Incumbent Assemblyman William Barclay will continue to represent New York’s 120th District for another two years as he eclipses 20 years in office.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Conole leading Williams in NY-22 Congressional Race
Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations. In what many experts considered a toss-up election, Democratic candidate Francis Conole took the lead over Republican and Conservative Party candidate Brandon Williams during New York’s 22nd Congressional District election Tuesday.
Comments / 0