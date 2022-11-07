Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans
WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WKTV
Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
WKTV
Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center
UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
WKTV
Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day
The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
Utica Honors Racial Justice Leader with Court Dedication
The City of Utica is remembering a community leader with the dedication of a basketball court in one of the city parks. Patrick Johnson devoted his life to racial justice and worked with troubled city-youth to help them turn their lives around. He organized numerous community events, basketball tournaments, and hosted workshops with a goal of education and creating safer streets in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, especially Cornhill.
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
WKTV
Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce
ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award. “We are truly honored...
localsyr.com
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
WKTV
Baldwinsville School Board votes to bring charges against superintendent, arrested for DWI
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville School Superintendent, Jason Thomson, is now facing disciplinary charges from the school after he was arrested for DWI back in October. In a 7-1 vote the school board decided to bring those charges against Thomson, who was caught crowd surfing on video at the school's...
WKTV
St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street. The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
WKTV
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line following a year-and-a-half-long project to replace the bridge. The $12 million interchange project started in the spring of 2021. The bridge was redesigned for vehicles of all...
WKTV
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Utica Mayor
UTICA, N.Y. -- The race to find Utica's next mayor began Thursday and so far only one announcement has been made. Robert Cardillo is seeking the republican and conservative nomination for Utica Mayor. He announced his intentions Thursday and will start collecting petitions in January. Cardillo is the founder and...
Be Santa for a Senior to Make Sure No One in CNY is Forgotten at Christmas
It's that time of year. Santa for Seniors is back for 2022 to make sure no one in Central New York is forgotten during the holidays. This year, more than ever, seniors need to know they aren't forgotten. That's why we teamed up with the Oneida County Office for Aging for our annual Santa For Seniors. Here's how you can help.
Comments / 0