ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Week 11

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cYtL_0j2CjTIP00

Here is where each of the 14 conference programs ranks as the end of the regular season quickly approaches.

Week 10 of SEC football action was arguably the most intense of the season so far.

Georgia put on a show against Tennessee, proving why it deserves to be the top team in the nation. The Volunteers looked hopeless against the tough Bulldogs' defense and hurt their chances for an SEC East title.

In Death Valley, LSU defeated Alabama in overtime on a crucial two-point conversion. The Tigers now lead the SEC West, and Alabama could very well be out of the running for an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M's woes continued in a 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies had quite a few players missing with the flu, but the game was still incredibly lopsided in favor of the Gators. They must win their remaining three games to even qualify for a postseason bowl berth after starting the season as playoff hopefuls.

Mississippi State survived a wild comeback attempt from Auburn with a big overtime victory. The Bulldogs led 24-6 at halftime, but the two teams ended regulation all tied up at 33 points apiece. A missed field goal by the Tigers and a quick touchdown for the home team pushed MSU ahead.

South Carolina held off Vanderbilt in a big way to become bowl eligible. Although the performance wasn't great by any means, the Gamecocks' 38-27 win was enough to gain some momentum heading into the final stretch.

Missouri attempted to make a comeback against Kentucky, but the Wildcats contained the Tigers late in the game and finished with a 21-17 win.

Arkansas dropped a tough game to the Liberty Flames. The Razorbacks have fared well against non-conference foes for the majority of the season, but the unexpected 21-19 loss handed Liberty its first-ever SEC victory.

Ole Miss was the only team with an open date. The Rebels will host Alabama in Oxford on Saturday.

Here is where each SEC program stands heading into the final three games of the regular season.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Kentucky

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Arkansas

10. South Carolina

11. Auburn

12. Missouri

13. Texas A&M

14. Vanderbilt

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bruce Feldman: It'd be hard for Lane Kiffin to say no to Auburn

Bruce Feldman believes the possibility of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to become the next Auburn football coach is more likely than many believe. With the Tigers firing coach Bryan Harsin in just his second season, Kiffin’s name has been one of the more popular ones to come up as a potential candidate.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset

No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
975
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy