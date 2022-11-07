As we once again hurtle toward a crippling recession of the U.S. economy, another Avatar film, and an undying desire as a nation to attempt to rekindle past glories rather than look down the barrel of a dying world and strive toward the future, I am once again playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The most interesting thing I have to say about it right now is that it’s almost funny how obviously it attempts to act at once as U.S. military propaganda (as it always has) and an ambiguously political battle against ‘bad guys’ who few people would have an issue with fictitiously gunning down en-masse.

1 DAY AGO