From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
After years of waiting from fans, Sonic Frontiers is finally here. The title is the first new game in the long-running SEGA series in more than five years, bringing together Sonic fans for another adventure with the famous blue hedgehog. Those who rushed through the title have already seen the...
“Sonic Frontiers” was supposed to release in 2021, but it was delayed to 2022 in order to improve its quality. After the two “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie adaptations did well at the box office and received generally positive feedback, it makes sense that SEGA would like the next big “Sonic” game to exceed commercial and critical expectations, too.
A new viral TikTok video has exposed a Modern Warfare 2 glitch that allows players to rack up unholy amounts of XP in Infinity Ward’s recently released title. After months of fan anticipation and excitement, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped globally on October 28. While many...
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
There's no arguing that wireless VR is the most comfortable experience but, if graphics are most important to you, PS VR2 will be king.
As Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives, 343 Industries has taken the time to thank its fans for their patience and support alongside promising shorter seasons, more consistent content drops, and "bigger things to come" in the future. 343 shared the message on Halo Waypoint, saying it knows the journey from...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be the cream of the crop for Call of Duty fans since its release in 2009, and it’s regarded so highly for good reason. It’s one of the best games the franchise has to offer with one of the best campaigns and a great multiplayer. It’s among my favorite Call of Duty games. So the second entry in the brand new Modern Warfare series has a lot to live up to, especially since it has the same name. But does it live up?
Wondering what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine animosity among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to compare their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
As we once again hurtle toward a crippling recession of the U.S. economy, another Avatar film, and an undying desire as a nation to attempt to rekindle past glories rather than look down the barrel of a dying world and strive toward the future, I am once again playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The most interesting thing I have to say about it right now is that it’s almost funny how obviously it attempts to act at once as U.S. military propaganda (as it always has) and an ambiguously political battle against ‘bad guys’ who few people would have an issue with fictitiously gunning down en-masse.
Street Fighter 6 looks like a bold addition to the classic franchise, and there’s one more addition Capcom has added to the formula that should make it more accessible as well. GameInformer was able to preview the title and confirmed that there are three control schemes: classic, modern, and dynamic.
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
In almost all FPS titles, players are allowed to customize their guns with crazy skins, stickers, and weapon charms. Customizing your weapons allows you to express yourself. Once your skin has an awesome sticker on it, you one-tap someone from across the map and do it in style. In Modern Warfare 2, you can easily decorate most weapons, meaning there’s style to each kill.
Watch the latest trailer for Valkryie Elysium to see the new content available for the game as part of the free update, including new challenges and more. In Valkyrie Elysium's free update, become Hilde and master another style of combat in Hilde’s Vengeance, or take on new challenges and try your hand at the fiendish Seraphic Gate. The update is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Today, Nintendo released a new Indie World showcase, revealing a diverse lineup of more than 20 upcoming indie games headed to the Nintendo Switch system in 2022 and beyond. The presentation included the announcement that the much-anticipated sports RPG Sports Story will touchdown on Nintendo Switch this December. It also revealed the news that Rogue Legacy 2, the acclaimed sequel to the beloved genealogical roguelite, will bequeath its legacy onto Nintendo Switch later today! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005372/en/ In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch. Sports Story launches on Nintendo Switch this December. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
The best games like Hollow Knight to play after you've beaten all those bosses
Keep on surviving with the best games like Fallout Shelter
