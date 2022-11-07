ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
hubpages.com

Best Phones To Buy In 2022

Favour Nwokonta is a teenage professional blogger who started his career of blogging at the age of 13. He is currently 18 and writes blogs. We are currently moving into the winter months, and we can assume that all the big phone launches of 2022 are over. If you have...
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
CNET

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro Sees First Discount With $50 Price Cut at Amazon

Having been unveiled just last month, you can already save on Apple's iPad Pro M2. The flagship 2022 iPad model regularly starts at $799 for the 11-inch variant, though you can nab one for just $749 via Amazon. That $50 price cut, which is being matched at B&H Photo, is the first real iPad Pro M2 deal we've seen since its launch and a neat way to save on one ahead of the holidays as Black Friday sales start to heat up.
Android Authority

VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac

Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
laptopmag.com

Surface Laptop Go 2 drops to shocking $599 in early Black Friday laptop deal

The Surface Laptop Go 2, the most affordable member of Microsoft's Surface Laptop family, is now only $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is a steal!. Complete with a premium design, stunning 12.4-inch, PixelSense touchscreen display, and an ultra-lightweight, portable chassis, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a device that's perfect for students, frequent travelers and casual worker bees.

