Harvestella is a JRPG-inspired farming simulator filled with unique plants to grow, cook, and profit from. Here are the best crops to grow in Harvestella for every season. While there are certainly RPG elements laced within the game, it’s a farming simulator at heart. After all, farming is one of the main ways to make Grilla and is relatively hands-off once you’ve watered them every day.

2 DAYS AGO