Michigan State

Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
Lookout for lunar halos as Michigan nights turn colder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ready or not, here comes the cold weather... A deep upper-level trough digging into the Great Lakes region this weekend steers cold, Canadian air across Michigan--air chilly enough to fuel lake effect snow showers with minor accumulations. The silver-lining, of course, is that with the return...
Michigan Republicans point fingers after midterm election wipe out

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rough showing during the midterm election has Michigan Republicans trying to figure out what went wrong and their nominee for governor doesn't like the party's initial analysis. Tudor Dixon lost the midterm election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by ten points and almost 470,000 votes by...
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
Michigan on track to reach historic midterm election turnout, Benson says

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan could beat the turnout from the 2018 midterm election, making state history, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. "I am confident that as we go through the process and the unofficial results are finalized, it will reflect that this is the highest turnout in a midterm election in Michigan's history," Benson said at a news conference Wednesday.
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded

LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
Election 2022: Tudor Dixon concedes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a win by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Tuesday's midterm election, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Gov. Whitmer Wednesday morning. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come in. Dixon released the following statement:. "I called...
Prop 1 passes in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Proposal 1 has been approved by voters. Michigan voters supported the constitutional amendment, which will:. Change the term limits for state legislators from three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate to 12 combined years in the Legislature, and.
Jocelyn Benson wins reelection as Michigan Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. — Jocelyn Benson won reelection as Michigan Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press. The Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State spoke to supporters Wednesday afternoon following her victory. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come...
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
Proposal 2, Promote the Vote passes in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New election changes are coming to Michigan, after voters approved a new constitutional amendment in Tuesday's election. The Associated Press reported just after 4 a.m. Wednesday that Michigan voters passed Proposal 2. Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Proposal 2, also...
MICHIGAN STATE

