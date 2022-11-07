ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

OMEGA, Belmont County officials meet regarding grant opportunities

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Mideastern Governments Association met with local officials of Belmont County to clarify the specifics surrounding grant applications for the state's $500 million toward Appalachian counties. “What are the next steps in terms of applying for those dollars?” Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton said....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Tree gala auction taking place Wednesday evening in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Officials in Marshall County are putting the final touches on their tree gala. An auction will take place Wednesday, with a reception/networking at beginning at 5 p.m. at the Moundsville Center (inside the former penitentiary). To attend, you must RSVP. To do so, contact the...
WTOV 9

Wheeling Fire Department introduces accelerant detection canine

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department’s newest investigator is one of a kind. And that goes well beyond the fact that she's the only one in West Virginia. The department introduced Indy, its first accelerant detection canine on Wednesday. "It is very exciting,” Wheeling Fire Chief Jim...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Scio Fire Department granted 18-foot trailer by oil and gas company

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-foot trailer was donated to the Scio Fire Department by Williams. The company said the contribution is part of its tradition of supporting local emergency responders. The company provided a grant to purchase the trailer. Williams said Scio is among first responders who support...
SCIO, OH
WTOV 9

BELMONT COUNTY: Echemann downs Regis in commissioner’s race

Belmont County voters said yes to a pair of levy renewals and reelected a commissioner during Tuesday’s election. Jerry Echemann retained his commissioner’s seat with nearly 68% of the vote against the former Belmont County employee. This will be Echemann’s second term. “We’re about to finish up...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Oglebay's Festival of Lights a tradition for those near and far

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Christmas spirit is already in the air in Ohio County. The Oglebay Festival of Lights is open for all to see. “It's a year-round process that comes down to tonight,” Oglebay Executive VP Rod Haley said. “To be able to flip that switch and kick off the holiday season.”
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy