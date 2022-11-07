Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
OMEGA, Belmont County officials meet regarding grant opportunities
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Mideastern Governments Association met with local officials of Belmont County to clarify the specifics surrounding grant applications for the state's $500 million toward Appalachian counties. “What are the next steps in terms of applying for those dollars?” Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton said....
WTOV 9
Officials encouraged by overwhelming support for Belmont County seniors levy
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — After an overwhelming majority voted yes for the senior services levy of Belmont County, the organization now looks to expand on how it benefits the elders of the area. “It was tremendous,” Lisa Kazmirski, executive director of Belmont County Senior Services, said. “Everyone was walking...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
WTOV 9
Norris, Corder ready to hit ground running as Harrison County Commission members
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Two new faces will have seats permanently on the Harrison County Commission in January. Dustin Corder defeated incumbent Don Bethel in the primary and was unopposed Tuesday in the race for that seat. "The list of priorities are, No. 1, hit the ground...
WTOV 9
Tree gala auction taking place Wednesday evening in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Officials in Marshall County are putting the final touches on their tree gala. An auction will take place Wednesday, with a reception/networking at beginning at 5 p.m. at the Moundsville Center (inside the former penitentiary). To attend, you must RSVP. To do so, contact the...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Fire Department introduces accelerant detection canine
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department’s newest investigator is one of a kind. And that goes well beyond the fact that she's the only one in West Virginia. The department introduced Indy, its first accelerant detection canine on Wednesday. "It is very exciting,” Wheeling Fire Chief Jim...
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
WTOV 9
Scio Fire Department granted 18-foot trailer by oil and gas company
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-foot trailer was donated to the Scio Fire Department by Williams. The company said the contribution is part of its tradition of supporting local emergency responders. The company provided a grant to purchase the trailer. Williams said Scio is among first responders who support...
WTOV 9
BELMONT COUNTY: Echemann downs Regis in commissioner’s race
Belmont County voters said yes to a pair of levy renewals and reelected a commissioner during Tuesday’s election. Jerry Echemann retained his commissioner’s seat with nearly 68% of the vote against the former Belmont County employee. This will be Echemann’s second term. “We’re about to finish up...
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WTOV 9
Oglebay's Festival of Lights a tradition for those near and far
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Christmas spirit is already in the air in Ohio County. The Oglebay Festival of Lights is open for all to see. “It's a year-round process that comes down to tonight,” Oglebay Executive VP Rod Haley said. “To be able to flip that switch and kick off the holiday season.”
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area. While repairs […]
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
WTOV 9
Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WTOV 9
Help is there for W.Va. residents struggling with housing costs because of the pandemic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program helps those affected by the pandemic who are playing catch-up on their housing costs, mortgages, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities. In order to qualify, you must own a home, meet certain income limits and have had a financial...
WTOV 9
Bridge repairs, splash pad among projects sought by Steubenville Parks and Rec
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville's Parks and Rec director has presented to council a list of projects the department would like to take on using remaining American Rescue Plan funds. Lori Fetherolf said it was tough to narrow down the list because they want to get everything done, but they...
West Virginia man allegedly forces driver at knifepoint and drives him 2 1/2 hours, and threatens to drown him in lake
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
WTOV 9
Oglebay President discusses new attractions, impact of Winter Festival of Lights
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The 37th year of the Winter Festival of Lights at Oglebay shows how the tradition has continued to grow. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way to Ohio County to experience the 6 mile tour featuring more than 100 lighted displays.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled Wednesday night in Wetzel County
(WTRF) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the West Virginia State Police in Wetzel County on West Virginia State Route 2 near the entrance to the U.S. Post Office in Proctor. The checkpoint is Wednesday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and is an effort by...
