Incomparable impact over 57 years at his beloved alma mater, Northwestern State University, and in his adopted hometown of Natchitoches, along with significant statewide influence in higher education and sports were hallmarks of Jerry Pierce, who died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Natchitoches after a brief illness. Pierce, 83, was executive vice president and professor of journalism at Northwestern, serving under his ninth president, Dr. Marcus Jones. He oversaw alumni and athletic operations and other aspects of the university for decades, and was named VP for External Affairs in 1990 by Dr. Robert Alost. That role was the cornerstone, but hardly the only aspect of his service-filled life.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO