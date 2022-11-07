Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Northwestern State University to host Education Day Nov. 10 and first responders game Nov. 12
Northwestern State University will host hundreds of elementary students at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 to explore educational opportunities available through NSU and partnering organizations. The Education Day expo will include booths representing NSU╒s academic departments, Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts, the ADVANCE Program for Young Scholars and...
Natchitoches Times
JERRY PIERCE
Incomparable impact over 57 years at his beloved alma mater, Northwestern State University, and in his adopted hometown of Natchitoches, along with significant statewide influence in higher education and sports were hallmarks of Jerry Pierce, who died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Natchitoches after a brief illness. Pierce, 83, was executive vice president and professor of journalism at Northwestern, serving under his ninth president, Dr. Marcus Jones. He oversaw alumni and athletic operations and other aspects of the university for decades, and was named VP for External Affairs in 1990 by Dr. Robert Alost. That role was the cornerstone, but hardly the only aspect of his service-filled life.
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Four Ruston High athletes to sign in ceremony Friday
Ruston High will hold a signing ceremony for four athletes as they prepare to compete collegiately on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at the school. The signees include Lily Garrett and Andrew McKaskle for cross country and track, while two baseball players, Cade Patterson and J.R. Tollett will sign Friday, as well.
Natchitoches Times
JAMES COMEY BRIDGES
Longtime Natchitoches resident and architect James Comey Bridges passed away at the age of 72 at his home Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, with a view of Cane River Lake out his window surrounded by loving family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanine Ryals Bridges, whom he married...
Natchitoches Times
Pianist Dr. Sergei Kvitko to present recital at NSU Nov. 16
NATCHITOCHES – Pianist and acclaimed recording engineer and producer Dr. Sergei Kvitko will present a recital at Northwestern State University on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Kvitko was the...
KSLA
Arkansas college student killed during GSU alumni after party in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas university student was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Bienville Parish. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. during a large party that a Grambling State University alumni group was holding at the Bonnie & Clyde RV Resort along Louisiana Highway 9 two miles south of Arcadia.
kalb.com
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes
Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Sales and Use Tax Changes
As of January 1, 2023, there will be a one percent (1%) increase in sales tax for the following areas of Natchitoches Parish:. *City of Natchitoches EDD E (River South Commons) 6.5%. *A new column for the City of Natchitoches EDD E (River South Commons), column (BE) is being added...
Natchitoches Times
HELEN JORDAN HOLDEN
Helen Jordan Holden has earned her heavenly wings and has gone home to be with our Lord. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Natchitoches Community Care Center, Natchitoches Regional Hospital and Natchitoches Hospice Care for the care and comfort they have given to our Mother.
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
kalb.com
Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
Natchitoches Times
Cane River Singers, Men’s Chorus, Lyrica concert to be held Nov. 15
The Cane River Singers, Northwestern State University Men’s Chorus and Lyrica will have a concert on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Director of Choral Activities Adam Philley will...
kalb.com
VPSO looking for missing Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
Natchitoches Times
NSU Trumpet Ensemble and Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble to present concert Nov. 10
The Northwestern State University Trumpet Ensemble and Northwestern State University Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble will present a concert on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the Trumpet Ensemble. Dr. Masahito Kuroda will conduct the Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble.
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked in car break-ins
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he was connected to numerous vehicle break-ins near the Ruston High and Louisiana Tech campuses. Tuesday morning Ruston police received reports of several vehicle burglaries near the Ruston High football field. One victim told officers one item taken from his vehicle was trackable by GPS. The victim said he followed the signal to a Calcote Avenue residence where he discovered a Louisiana Tech football backpack in a trashcan outside. One of the other victims had reported a Tech football bag stolen in his vehicle burglary.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man leaving crash arrested for DWI
A Monroe man was arrested Saturday night after he left the scene after being involved in a crash on Interstate 20. Ruston Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 86 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle left the scene traveling west on I-20. A...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
