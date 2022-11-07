Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s California High School Football Coach of the Week (Nov. 3-5)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s California High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 3-5 as nominated by our SBLive staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s California High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 3-5 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote below. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced either on Monday, Nov. 14 or Tuesday, Nov. 15. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email connor@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveCA.

Last week's winner: Kellan Cobbs - El Cajon Granite Hills

THIS WEEK’S CALIFORNIA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Kurt Bruich, Citrus Valley-Redlands: Bruich's Citrus Valley team beat Cajon 34-16 in the Southern Section playoffs after losing 28-7 in the regular season.

Vic Galli , Pittsburg: Galli wrapped up his team's 15th Bay Valley Athletic League title during his tenure with a 48-21 win over arch-rival Antioch in the 104th Big Little Game. He did so just four days after announcing this would be his final season. Without 5-star quarterback Jayden Rashada (illness), the Pirates fought back from an early 14-7 deficit to score six of the game's final seven touchdowns. That improved Galli's career record to 179-66-1.

Ron Gladnick, St. Augustine-San Diego: Led the Saints to a 13-6 road win over Eastlake in the first round of the Division 1 San Diego Section playoffs.

Pat Harlow, JSerra-San Juan Capistrano: Harlow stepped in for Lions head coach Scott McKnight after McKnight collided with a player before JSerra's Division 1 Southern Section playoff game against Santa Margarita and had to be taken to the hospital. At the half, JSerra trailed 20-5, but the Lions roared back to win 27-20.

Jeff Kearin, Taft-Woodland Hills: As a No. 16 seed, Kearin led the Toreadors to a 21-0 win over No. 1 seeded Monroe in the Division 2 LA City Section playoffs.

Kevin Macy, Campolindo-Moraga : Led the Cougars to a 35-7 win at arch-rival Miramonte-Orinda to finish 10-0. It's the fourth time under Macy the Cougars, the six-time section and one-time state champion, finish out a regular season undefeated.

Tracy McNair, Morse-San Diego: Led the Tigers to a 52-28 playoff win over El Capitan, who had allowed only 15 points per game during the regular season.

Mazi Moayed, Marin Catholic-Kentfield: Led the Wildcats to a 32-15 win over San Marin-Novato in a meeting of defending state champions. The win also sewed up another Marin County Athletic League title for the Wildcats, who finished the regular season 10-0.

Mike Moon, Pacifica Oxnard: Moon's Pacifica team beat Rio Mesa 34-7 in the Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs after Rio Mesa gave Pacifica its only league loss 24-7 on Oct. 14.

John Trotman Jr., St. Mary's-Albany: Led the Panthers to a 28-20 victory over St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo to not only win the TCAL Stone Division but also to finish the regular season 10-0 for the first time in school history. SPSV entered the game 8-0.

