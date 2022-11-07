Oracle, the Austin-based software firm run by billionaire Larry Ellison, has put an office campus in Santa Monica on the sales block, The Real Deal has learned. The company is looking to sell its roughly 320,000-square-foot complex at 2600 Colorado Avenue, according to Avison Young marketing materials obtained by TRD. Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO