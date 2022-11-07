Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes
A rent control ballot measure in Pasadena was leading Thursday by 129 votes. Measure H, which would tie Pasadena rent increases to consumer prices for gas, food and more, was leading 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, the Pasadena Star News reported, citing the latest official vote count. If passed, Measure...
therealdeal.com
Transfer tax in LA, Santa Monica on track to pass at polls
With plenty of votes still uncounted, initial results show strong support for Measure ULA, a controversial transfer tax that could reverberate through the city of L.A.’s commercial and luxury residential markets for years. The measure on Tuesday’s ballot would add a 4 percent tax on property sales within the...
therealdeal.com
Las Vegas bullet train segment from Rancho Cucamonga clears federal review
Plans to build a bullet train from the Inland Empire to Las Vegas lurched forward with a federal review of the project’s Rancho Cucamonga leg. U.S. regulators have completed an environmental study for Brightline West’s high-speed link from Rancho Cucamonga to the Mojave Desert, where it would connect with a 200-mph line to Las Vegas, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
DJM Capital and PGIM eye 300 apartments at Huntington Beach retail center
DJM Capital and PGIM aim to plant a 300-unit apartment complex at a shopping center they own in Huntington Beach. The San Jose-based developer and the real estate arm of Prudential Financial, based in New Jersey, have proposed the six-story building at Bella Terra at 7777 Edinger Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
therealdeal.com
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
Carolwood, a startup boutique residential firm staffed by many agents who previously worked at influential brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has officially launched. Company website Carolwoodre.com went live on Nov. 9. The web presence started after Hilton & Hyland star broker Drew Fenton and his partners spent several months quietly building a roster of about 50 agents which includes prominent Hilton & Hyland alums such as Linda May, Bjorn Farrugia and Jonah Wilson.
therealdeal.com
Greenland sells Metropolis apartment tower for $500M
A Chinese developer has sold the tallest apartment tower in Downtown Los Angeles for $504 million – nearly $200 million less than the cost of development. A U.S. subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holding Group sold the 59-story Thea at Metropolis at 1000 West 8th Street, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buyer was Northland, based near Boston.
therealdeal.com
Oracle puts Santa Monica office complex up for sale
Oracle, the Austin-based software firm run by billionaire Larry Ellison, has put an office campus in Santa Monica on the sales block, The Real Deal has learned. The company is looking to sell its roughly 320,000-square-foot complex at 2600 Colorado Avenue, according to Avison Young marketing materials obtained by TRD. Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
therealdeal.com
JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has joined the slew of investors looking to bail out of a spiraling Los Angeles office market. The firm has listed its trophy tech hub in Santa Monica. The unit of New York-based JPMorgan Chase is looking to find a buyer for its 1.4-million-square-foot Water Garden...
Comments / 0