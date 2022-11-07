Read full article on original website
Employment levels recover in Houston; job openings persist
As times have changed, local businesses have adapted to ensure they kept staffing levels steady enough to keep their doors open. The Houston region has added about 440,300 jobs to make up for the 359,400 lost in March and April 2020, but each industry has recovered at a different rate, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
Andy’s Cleaners in Oak Ridge North focuses on efficiency and expansion
Andy’s Cleaners was built from the ground up for its location on Robinson Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) After working at a local dry cleaner for around nine years, Andy’s Cleaners co-founder and President Andy Le said he decided in 2020 to open his own dry cleaning business with his stepfather, Paul Zeck.
Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial
Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
City approves design services for Pearland Parkway intersection improvement project
Construction on Broadway Street is seen in 2021. The Pearland Parkway and Broadway Street intersection project is expected to start construction in late 2023 and include the addition of three new lanes. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Pearland authorized a contract Nov. 7 with InfraTech Engineers & Innovators LLC...
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services
The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
Vantage Bank plans expasion into Houston market with forthcoming Galleria office
Cody Cannon has been tapped as market president for Vantage Bank's new office coming to Houston. (Courtesy Vantage Bank) Officials with Vantage Bank, a financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, have announced plans to enter the Houston market before the end of 2022. The move will start with the opening...
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar opens in Sugar Land Town Square
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar has opened its new location in Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam, Berg Hospitality Group) Berg Hospitality Group has announced that its newest concept, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, is now open in Sugar Land Town Square. Located at 16250 City Walk in Sugar...
Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business
Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
Spring ISD leaders to begin creating timelines for approved $850M bond projects
Spring ISD's three propositions as part of its $850 million bond proposition were put before voters in the 2022 general election and were approved. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) With all 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Spring ISD's $850 million bond package was approved with 60.31%, 51.17% and 58.47% of total...
$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe
Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
Magnolia Pharmacy to celebrate 20th anniversary
Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Nov. 16. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Magnolia Pharmacy will celebrate its 20th anniversary Nov. 16, said Haley Collavo, director of marketing and sales. The pharmacy, which offers retail and compound pharmacy services, wellness consultations, testing, and immunizations, will hold a celebration from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16.
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
League City City Council to consider facility needs, condition assessment
After some debate, League City City Council on Nov. 8 decided to postpone a decision on whether to hire a consultant to assess not only the condition of League City facilities but what other facility needs the city has. (Courtesy city of League City) After some debate, League City City...
Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23
For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
Owner of Kin Dee in the Heights announces new Thai concept coming to River Oaks
MaKiin will occupy the ground floor of the Hanover River Oaks highrise on Kipling Street in Houston. (Courtesy MaKiin) Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, a co-owner with Thai restaurant Kin Dee in the Heights, announced Nov. 7 new plans to open her second concept, a more upscale Thai restaurant in the River Oaks area in spring 2023.
