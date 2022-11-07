ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Election Results 2022

Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday

Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Hernando votes down park improvement local levy

Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson details the Pennies for the Parks, later called Coins for Kids, benefits during the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce “Grits and Government” breakfast back in July. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com (file)) To some, the big surprise of the night in DeSoto County elections Tuesday...
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district continues path to local control

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman

The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates

DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge

Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kait 8

Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
desotocountynews.com

Teacher grant awards presented in Thursday ceremony

The Foundation for Excellence in Education Thursday awarded DeSoto County teacher grant awards during a presentation event at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Several DeSoto County businesses and individuals make donations to the Foundation to enhance educational opportunities for students in DeSoto County Schools, Northpoint Christian School, and Sacred Heart School. The primary mission of the Foundation, started several years ago and organized by the DeSoto Economic Development Council as a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation, is to award teacher grants in DeSoto County.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
osoblanco.org

Who is Brandon Theesfeld? Brandon Theesfeld’s Letter to Parents, Dad Daniel on Ally Kostial Murder, Details discussed

The more facts that surfaced about the murder of Ally Kostial, the more fascinating the information got. The following information will supply you with all the details you need about Brandon Theesfeld and his family. Brandon Theesfeld, a classmate of Ally’s at the University of Mississippi, was ultimately found guilty of her murder after being arrested in connection with it. In addition, he was found guilty of the murder charges against Ally Kostial in August 2021. He pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN

