desotocountynews.com
Election Results 2022
Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
2022 Mid-South Midterm Election Results
MID-SOUTH — Election Day has come and gone and the votes are in!. Check below for the latest results. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
hottytoddy.com
Fondren, Kilpatrick Head to Runoff Election; Wilkinson Wins OSD Seat
Lafayette County’s first County Judge will be a woman. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will face off during the Nov. 29 runoff election. Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent. The other six...
thelocalvoice.net
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday
Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando votes down park improvement local levy
Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson details the Pennies for the Parks, later called Coins for Kids, benefits during the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce “Grits and Government” breakfast back in July. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com (file)) To some, the big surprise of the night in DeSoto County elections Tuesday...
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman
The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates
DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Kait 8
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
desotocountynews.com
Teacher grant awards presented in Thursday ceremony
The Foundation for Excellence in Education Thursday awarded DeSoto County teacher grant awards during a presentation event at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Several DeSoto County businesses and individuals make donations to the Foundation to enhance educational opportunities for students in DeSoto County Schools, Northpoint Christian School, and Sacred Heart School. The primary mission of the Foundation, started several years ago and organized by the DeSoto Economic Development Council as a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation, is to award teacher grants in DeSoto County.
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
